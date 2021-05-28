35,221 Shares in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Guess’ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last ninety days. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GES stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

