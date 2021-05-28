Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.61. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 4,592 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -117.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

