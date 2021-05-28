Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,405 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 225.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Progyny by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $61.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,117,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,025,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,346 shares of company stock worth $22,906,801 in the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

