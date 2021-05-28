Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.64 and last traded at $62.79. 4,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 396,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSE. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,721. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.