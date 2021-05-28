Commerce Bank Makes New $205,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $148,542,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,302,000 after buying an additional 416,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $120,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,309,114. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:FNF opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

