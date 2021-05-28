Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $174,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $992,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $499,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

