Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.