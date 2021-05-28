Commerce Bank Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.97 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

