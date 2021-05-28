Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 197,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

