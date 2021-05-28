American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

AOUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $13,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 271,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $9,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

