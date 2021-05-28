Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $69.45 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.