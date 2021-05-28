Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $713.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,146 shares of company stock worth $62,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

