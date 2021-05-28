Commerce Bank Acquires New Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,300,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 641.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,065 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 317,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $968,000.

Shares of GDV opened at $26.13 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

