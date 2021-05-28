Commerce Bank Makes New $226,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $59.07.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.