Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $25.97

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $26.78. Materialise shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 6,005 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 708.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 7.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

