Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.38

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 2675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.