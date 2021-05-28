NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 8,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 311,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

NGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.