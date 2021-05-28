TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 403,679 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

