TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 403,679 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.24.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.
About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)
TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.
