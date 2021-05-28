flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 3,950.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

FNNTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of FNNTF opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

