Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Short Interest Up 2,450.0% in May

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,756,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRSO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Grow Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis.

