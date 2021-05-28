Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,962.82 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,868,369.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

Shares of SAFE opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

