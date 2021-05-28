Arik Prawer Sells 7,073 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $793,095.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,594.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30.

Z stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after buying an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 175,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $247,913,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.