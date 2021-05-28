Todd A. Slater Sells 18,250 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLN opened at $49.24 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Olin by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $41,772,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

