Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 3,090.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS OPYGY opened at $105.00 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Polyus alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.