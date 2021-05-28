Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $1,093,716.65 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IRM opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

