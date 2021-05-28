Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,255,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

