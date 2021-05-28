Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $222.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. The company’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability amid testing times remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives. However, chip shortage is a headwind for Universal Display. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along with susceptibility to forex headwinds remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on OLED. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $213.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.23 and a 200 day moving average of $227.52. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $143.51 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,508,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 171,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

