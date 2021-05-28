$0.95 EPS Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.03. The Mosaic posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 763.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.