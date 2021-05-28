Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Hold

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.