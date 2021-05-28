JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last ninety days.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

