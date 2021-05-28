Mizuho Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH stock opened at $83.54 on Monday. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $88.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last 90 days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.