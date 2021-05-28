Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 31,959 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Safety Insurance Group worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

