Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 121,986 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 121,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,944,456.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAIN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

