DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

