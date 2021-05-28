Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $10,895,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

CBRL stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

