Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells $2,903,600.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $2,903,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Michael Jellen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

