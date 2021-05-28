Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.24 Million Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 241,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of LG Display worth $51,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LG Display by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LPL stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.10. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPL. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

