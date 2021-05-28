Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 534 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.35.

TXRH stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,730 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

