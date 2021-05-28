Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 204,266 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 1,307,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 255,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,639,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.91 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

