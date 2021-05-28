Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,550 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $250.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.