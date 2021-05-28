NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

NEO stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

