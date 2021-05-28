Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,044,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 412,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.