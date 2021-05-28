Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -594.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

