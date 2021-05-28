DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in DISH Network by 981.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 529,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 383,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of DISH opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

