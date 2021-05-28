Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,148 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.