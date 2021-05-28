CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.04.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of -518.15 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,433 shares of company stock worth $63,549,751. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,559,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.