Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of BOX worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of BOX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

BOX opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

