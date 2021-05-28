Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

DFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.60 million, a P/E ratio of 248.69 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

