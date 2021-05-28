Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at $82,222,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $6,255,653.85. Insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.