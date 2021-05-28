Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

EXTN stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $155.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

